Sister shoots brother in leg after argument in Atlanta

Police say a sister shot her brother in the leg following an argument in Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in the 2100 block of Hosea Williams Drive.

The siblings were not immediately identified, but police say the 30-year-old brother was shot by his 23-year-old sister.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Police say they're still investigating the incident to determine if charges will be filed.

