Downtown connector reopens following fatal crash

A fatal crash forced the closure of the downtown connector at the 10th Street exit in Midtown Atlanta for nearly two hours Tuesday morning but the roadway has since reopened.

A pedestrian was walking along the roadway when he was struck by two vehicles.

Both drivers stayed on the scene until police arrived.

A large backup was reported and several drivers actually got out of their vehicles and walked along the roadway.

The roadway reopened around 5:45 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.