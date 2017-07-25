City leaders discuss plan to convert surplus property into affordable housing

An Atlanta City Council committee will discuss a plan Tuesday that aims to create more affordable housing in the city.

The proposal calls for converting some of the city's vacant property into affordable housing units. Currently, the city owns 1,400 vacant parcels of property.

"Developers say the number one impediment to developing affordable housing is the cost of the land," said Atlanta City Council member Michael Bond. "So we're hoping to provide that land basically for free for nonprofit developers who can then in turn build affordable housing and build affordable housing units"

The Community Development & Human Services Committee is scheduled to discuss the plan at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Committee Room 1 on the second floor of Atlanta City Hall, located at 55 Trinity Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.