8 year-old critically injured in crash continuing to recover

A young Kentucky girl critically injured in a crash along I-75 in Henry County is recovering at Children's Hospital in Atlanta and is now moving her extremities as her family continues to work with her.

Jacie Williamson, 8, suffered a Barial skull fracture, brain swelling, several broken bones and punctured and collapsed lungs in the crash on July 6. Doctors say she initially suffered a stroke on her left side, but she has since opened her eyes and moved all four extremities.

Her mother, Miranda Williamson, continues to work with Jacie and posts regular updates on her progress on a Facebook page created for her called "Pray for Jacie".

The crash happened along northbound I-75 as the family was returning home to Kentucky after vacationing in Florida. Miranda was driving and when traffic came to a sudden halt, she figured she would be unable to stop in time. Instead of rear-ending the vehicle in front of her, she swerved into the grassy median and the vehicle began to roll before coming to rest. Jacie and her sister, Jaydn were both ejected from the vehicle.

Miranda was trapped inside while her husband and the children's father, Joshua Williamson was able to climb out in order to get to the kids. Jaydn had facial injuries and had to have surgery to remove glass from her arm. Joshua had several bruises and cuts on his hand. Miranda sustained broken ribs and had a muscle torn from her collarbone.

All were taken to area hospitals. Joshua, Jaydn and Miranda have all since recovered from their injuries but Jacie remains on life support at Children's Hospital in Atlanta.

Miranda posted on the Pray for Jacie Facebook page a video of Jacie moving her hands by playing with a toy just before she went to bed for the evening. She is still on life support and the family continues to work with her in order to improve her motor skills.

The family is also in need of help with medical bills. They've created a GoFundMe page in order to assist and a page has also been created on Meal Train to help the family with food as they continue to work with Jacie at the hospital.

Watch the latest update

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.