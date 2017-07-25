Cherokee County man wanted on burglary, felony theft charges

Cherokee County Police are searching for a man wanted on several charges and believe he is a danger to the public.

Winford "Lee" Phyfe is wanted on multiple counts of burglary, theft by taking motor vehicle and felony theft. He was last seen in the Acworth area and police believe he may be violent if approached.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Cherokee County Police Department.

