Two charged with animal cruelty after officers rescue pets from vehicle

Two people are charged with animal cruelty after police rescued two dogs and a cat from a vehicle in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County Walmart.

According to the Duluth Police Department, multiple officers responded to the Walmart on Saturday and saw two dogs locked in the parked car. As they were rescuing the dogs, they saw a bag move in the front seat of the vehicle. The opened the bag and found a cat nearly dead and drenched in sweat.

Police say the temperature inside the vehicle was 111 degrees. They also say the animals had been in the vehicle for nearly an hour and a half while the suspects shopped inside the Walmart.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with cruelty to animals and both are currently at the Gwinnett County Jail.

The animals were taken to the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter where they have since recovered from dehydration and malnutrition.

