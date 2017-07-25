Officer swerving to avoid vehicle crashes into pedestrian

A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
A woman who police say shot a man during a road rage incident in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Target location has posted bail and is out of jail.More >
CBS46 has been tracking all the new developments, and the aftermath of cell phone video showing a DeKalb County police officer repeatedly hitting a woman with his baton. CBS46's Sharon Reed joined Rashad Richey on 1380 WOAK Monday for an exclusive interview, where we heard a new take on the incident from the former store manager.More >
DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann returned to work Monday after serving a 40-day suspension ordered by the Governor.More >
DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting in Stone Mountain.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
The camp where a 5-year-old drowned was found to be operating without a license and is being shut down, according to officials.More >
The Autism Society of Georgia estimates that there are more than 155,000 Georgians living with autism. The Eidex family gave CBS46 full access to their home to tell the story of Effie. His mother describes him as a 2-year-old in a teenager's body.More >
Starting August 1st, Three Square Market will be the first company in the United States to offer implanted microchips to its employees.More >
