Officer swerving to avoid vehicle crashes into pedestrian

A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.

After striking the pedestrian, the officer then crashed into a home.

The incident happened Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Lynburn Drive and Chamblee Tucker Road in DeKalb County. The pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk when they were struck.

According to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Captain Eric Jackson, the pedestrian was taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition while the officer was listed in moderate condition.

No word on the condition of the home or if anyone was inside when the crash occurred.

