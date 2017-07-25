Elderly pedestrian hit by DeKalb police cruiser dies from her injuries

UPDATE: Officials have confirmed that the woman has died. They will be performing an autopsy Wednesday, July 26.

A woman is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.

After striking the woman, the officer then crashed into a home. The woman has been identified as 66-year-old Janet Pickney.

The incident happened Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Lynburn Drive and Chamblee Tucker Road in DeKalb County. Pickney was walking in the crosswalk when she was struck.

According to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Captain Eric Jackson, Pickney was taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition while the officer was listed in moderate condition.

The homeowner rushed out of her home and tried to help the victim. The homeowner says Pickney had a compound fracture, was without a pulse and wasn't even breathing for a short time before she was revived.

DeKalb County police tell CBS46 that the officer was responding to a downed tree in the neighborhood.

