Twins acquire LHP Jaime Garcia, Recker from Braves for Ynoa

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jaime Garcia pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Hoping to bolster their rotation for a playoff run, the Minnesota Twins have acquired veteran left-handed pitcher Jaime García, catcher Anthony Recker and cash considerations from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for minor league right-hander Huascar Ynoa.

The 31-year-old García is 66-52 with a 3.65 ERA and 808 strikeouts in 176 appearances, mostly with St. Louis (2008, 2010-16). He missed the 2009 MLB season following Tommy John surgery.

Garcia is 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA, 41 walks and 85 strikeouts in 18 starts for the Braves this year.

The 33-year-old Recker has appeared in 206 career major league games with four teams, including the last two seasons in Atlanta. The 19-year-old Ynoa has a career minor league record of 5-11 with a 3.05 ERA, 54 walks and 118 strikeouts in 30 starts.

