Martinez, Pollock, Greinke power Diamondbacks past Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis (2) greets Zack Greinke (21) after they both scored on a double by teammate A.J. Pollock during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By JOSE M. ROMERO

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run to help Zack Greinke and the Arizona Diamondbacks cruise to a 10-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Martinez, hitless in his first five at-bats as a Diamondback after coming over in a trade with the Detroit Tigers last week, hammered a 1-2 pitch from reliever Matt Wisler high off the center field batters eye with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth. It was his 17th home run of the season.

Greinke (12-4) pitched eight innings and allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts. He's 10-0 in 12 starts at Chase Field this season. Greinke added a run-scoring double in the second inning and a pair of sacrifices.

A.J. Pollock hit a two-run homer, doubled twice and drove in four runs, and Jeff Mathis reached base four times with three singles and a walk, scoring twice for the Diamondbacks.

R.A. Dickey (6-7) took the loss with his knuckleball often more wild than baffling. Dickey threw four wild pitches that helped the Diamondbacks get into scoring position over his 3 2-3 innings of work, and walked five while striking out four.

