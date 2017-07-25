Isolated storms impacting metro Atlanta

Isolated thunderstorms are impacting metro Atlanta.

What to expect

If a storm develops over your area, expect heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms will be capable of producing large hail and strong winds.

When will it end?

All isolated storms that develop in metro Atlanta will dissipate after sunset tonight.

