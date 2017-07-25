Study shows Atlanta is not the worst city for drivers

According to a study by Wallethub.com, there are 30 cities worse to drive in than Atlanta. Drivers in Atlanta find that hard to believe, but drivers from other areas can believe it.

"I think it's pretty fair," Dorene Ward, from Honolulu, said. "I mean I've traveled around so I've been to other cities, New York, Boston. I'm from Honolulu and that is probably one of the worst."

She is right. It is listed as worse than Atlanta.

"I think most people who drive on our roads would see 70 out of 100 of the worst cities to drive in, and go no, no, no, we are definitely 100 on the worst," GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said.

Challenging the accuracy of the WalletHub study, CBS46 took it to local experts at GDOT. Dale questions what they truly studied.

"They use things like car theft, larceny, they use for maintenance, like how many car washes per capita," Dale said. "So they really kind of muddy the waters with a lot of very interesting statistics but not necessarily industry standards."

Dale says a more accurate picture comes from the National Safety Council, which is an industry standard.

"We are ranked one of the top 10 states in the good column as it relates to road safety and they look at things like laws applied to our road, and are people buckling up," Dale said.

No matter where we rank, some Atlanta visitors say they aren't taking any chances.

"Yesterday we witnessed an accident here so we decided we are going to walk everywhere we go in Atlanta," Frankie Reescano, from Texas, said.

