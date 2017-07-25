Power surge costs thousands in damages, who's to blame?

A Fairburn homeowner was getting a basic cable upgrade when a power surge hit her home, costing her thousands of dollars in damages. She thought the Comcast contractor was to blame, but an electrician's inspection returned a much different finding.More >
A Fairburn homeowner was getting a basic cable upgrade when a power surge hit her home, costing her thousands of dollars in damages. She thought the Comcast contractor was to blame, but an electrician's inspection returned a much different finding.More >
Posting an item to sell online? One woman has a warning for you. She found a buyer for a couch. The buyer wanted to pay by money order, and she agreed. But when she received that money order, it was made out for hundreds of dollars more than the cost of the couch. As Better Call Harry reports, that was not the only suspicious part about this transaction.More >
Posting an item to sell online? One woman has a warning for you.More >
A Fairburn homeowner is demanding that her cable provider replace all of the electronics in her home. Comcast sent a contractor to make an upgrade and during the installation, the power surged. The woman says she has thousands of dollars in repairs.More >
A Fairburn homeowner is demanding that her cable provider replace all of the electronics in her home. Comcast sent a contractor to make an upgrade and during the installation, the power surged. The woman says she has thousands of dollars in repairs.More >
“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
When Jean Mckee booked a move, she did what most people do in the age of social media -- she started her search online. Mckee's experience was a disaster from the start.More >
When Jean Mckee booked a move, she did what most people do in the age of social media -- she started her search online. Mckee's experience was a disaster from the start.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
The camp where a 5-year-old drowned was found to be operating without a license and is being shut down, according to officials.More >
The camp where a 5-year-old drowned was found to be operating without a license and is being shut down, according to officials.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
The Autism Society of Georgia estimates that there are more than 155,000 Georgians living with autism. The Eidex family gave CBS46 full access to their home to tell the story of Effie. His mother describes him as a 2-year-old in a teenager's body.More >
The Autism Society of Georgia estimates that there are more than 155,000 Georgians living with autism. The Eidex family gave CBS46 full access to their home to tell the story of Effie. His mother describes him as a 2-year-old in a teenager's body.More >