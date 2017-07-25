Woman fights for life after Cobb County fire

A mother is fighting for her life after she was hurt in a house fire.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning in a home off Oakdale Road SE and Corley Drive in Mableton.

A woman was driving on Oakdale Road and saw all the smoke and stopped to help the mother, son and dog, who were trapped inside.

The passerby was able to save the dog.

When fire crews arrived, they rescued the son, who was briefly unconscious from smoke inhalation. But his mother was in worse shape, according to Cobb County fire officials.

“She was in the living room, where they think the fire originated, and once we got her out she was in cardiac arrest so it was pretty bad when we got her out,” says an official.

The mother and son were rushed to a hospital.

Fire officials say based on the statements and the evidence on the scene, the most probable cause is discarded smoking material in the living room. The fire is still under investigation.

