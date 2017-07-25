Austell home sprayed with 20+ bullets; Homeowner is mother of former GSP trooper

An Austell woman is thankful to be alive after her home was sprayed with bullets Monday night.

Linda Schnall, the mother of former Georgia State Patrol officer Larry Schnall, said she has lived in the home for 27 years and has no idea why she was targeted.

"I have no enemies that I know of," she said.

The people who fired the shots sped off after the shots were fired around 9:45 p.m. Investigators will try to determine who was behind the act, as well as why they chose the home they did for the attack.

Schnall narrowly missed being hit by one of the many bullets.

"The policeman told me I was one lucky lady, and I need to go buy a lottery ticket," she said with a smile.

