Second case of West Nile virus reported in DeKalb County

A second case of the West Nile virus has been reported in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County officials say a 78-year-old man who lives between Chamblee and Tucker is hospitalized with the virus.

Earlier in July, a 72-year-old man was hospitalized with the virus in Brookhaven.

Officials say 30 West Nile virus positive mosquito pools have been identified from 14 locations in the county.

