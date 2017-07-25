Investigators close to solving 34-year-old cold case

The brutal murder of Timothy Coggins happened more than a quarter of a century ago about an hour south of Atlanta in Spalding County.

Sheriff Darrell Dix warned the killers that investigators have new information and are close to making arrests in the cold case.

“Those people need to understand that we’re coming for them, we’re coming for them,” Dix said. “If this crime occurred in 2017 it would without a doubt be classified as a hate crime.”

It’s the break they were looking for after the body of Coggins was found on the ground in some brush near a power line off Minter Road back in 1983.

“It was just a horrible, torturous death that we can’t release the details of it now, but we know that the people or person who committed this crime, they know what they did and that’s what’s important right now. And now we know.”

In June of this year, investigators began re-examining the case and interviewing potential witnesses after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation received a tip.

“The people that we suspect of this crime, we have received information that they have been threatening witnesses and threatening to intimidate witnesses, and have been doing that for a number of years,” Dix said.

Dix believes that there are people with pertinent information regarding this case that are still out there and he is asking them to come forward.

“I feel right now that we are closer than the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office was 34 years ago, by far,” Dix said.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Spalding County Sheriff's Office at (770) 467-4282 and ask to speak with Lt. Mike Morris or GBI agent Jared Coleman.

