25 displaced after apartment fire in Decatur

A total of 25 residents were displaced Tuesday after an apartment fire in Decatur. The fire occurred at the Saratoga Lakes Apartments in the 3500 block of Oakvale Road.More >
A second case of the West Nile virus has been reported in DeKalb County. DeKalb County officials say a 78-year-old man who lives between Chamblee and Tucker is hospitalized with the virus.More >
A woman who police say shot a man during a road rage incident in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Target location has posted bail and is out of jail.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
CBS46 has been tracking all the new developments, and the aftermath of cell phone video showing a DeKalb County police officer repeatedly hitting a woman with his baton. CBS46's Sharon Reed joined Rashad Richey on 1380 WOAK Monday for an exclusive interview, where we heard a new take on the incident from the former store manager.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
The camp where a 5-year-old drowned was found to be operating without a license and is being shut down, according to officials.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
The Autism Society of Georgia estimates that there are more than 155,000 Georgians living with autism. The Eidex family gave CBS46 full access to their home to tell the story of Effie. His mother describes him as a 2-year-old in a teenager's body.More >
