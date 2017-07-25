25 displaced after apartment fire in Decatur

A total of 25 residents were displaced Tuesday after an apartment fire in Decatur.

The fire occurred at the Saratoga Lakes Apartments in the 3500 block of Oakvale Road.

Officials say no was was trapped in the fire, and there were no injures.

The cause of the fire wasn't provided, but officials did say it was ruled accidental.

