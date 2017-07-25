Roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be closed to start football season

CBS46 has learned that the roof of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't be ready, and will thus remain shut for the start of the football season.More >
CBS46 has learned that the roof of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't be ready, and will thus remain shut for the start of the football season.More >
Beauty trends microblading and micropigmentation are sparking eyebrow envy here in Atlanta. And it's not just for eyebrows. Micropigmentation gave Anthony Johnson his hairline back after hair loss caused by alopecia.More >
Beauty trends microblading and micropigmentation are sparking eyebrow envy here in Atlanta. And it's not just for eyebrows. Micropigmentation gave Anthony Johnson his hairline back after hair loss caused by alopecia.More >
After the tragic death of a child at a metro Atlanta day camp, his parents are left distraught. We know the child's family is getting ready to sue, but we wanted to dig deeper and learn more about their options, and the realistic civil and criminal consequences of the child's drowning.More >
After the tragic death of a child at a metro Atlanta day camp, his parents are left distraught. We know the child's family is getting ready to sue, but we wanted to dig deeper and learn more about their options, and the realistic civil and criminal consequences of the child's drowning.More >
According to a study by Wallethub.com, there are 30 cities worse to drive in than Atlanta. Drivers in Atlanta find that hard to believe.More >
According to a study by Wallethub.com, there are 30 cities worse to drive in than Atlanta. Drivers in Atlanta find that hard to believe.More >
An Atlanta City Council committee will discuss a plan Tuesday that aims to create more affordable housing in the city.More >
An Atlanta City Council committee will discuss a plan Tuesday that aims to create more affordable housing in the city.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
The camp where a 5-year-old drowned was found to be operating without a license and is being shut down, according to officials.More >
The camp where a 5-year-old drowned was found to be operating without a license and is being shut down, according to officials.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
The Autism Society of Georgia estimates that there are more than 155,000 Georgians living with autism. The Eidex family gave CBS46 full access to their home to tell the story of Effie. His mother describes him as a 2-year-old in a teenager's body.More >
The Autism Society of Georgia estimates that there are more than 155,000 Georgians living with autism. The Eidex family gave CBS46 full access to their home to tell the story of Effie. His mother describes him as a 2-year-old in a teenager's body.More >