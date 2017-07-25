Man arrested on variety of drug charges in Douglasville

Police say a man was arrested on a variety of drug charges in Douglasville Tuesday.

Christopher Smith, 30, was spotted by a patrol officer on Warren Drive and arrested, according to a spokesperson with the Douglasville Police Department.

Smith was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, ecstasy tablets, methamphetamine, pink molly and power cocaine.

The police spokesperson says Smith is a convicted felon who also had a gun during his arrest.

He's currently in the Douglas County Jail, according to authorities.

CBS46 has reached out to the police department for a mugshot of Smith.

