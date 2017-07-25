Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Haralson County

Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on July 24 at a home on North Highway 27 in Buchanan.

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office says when deputies arrived at the home, they found 39-year-old Wendy Johnson lying on the ground with no signs of life.

Johnson died after being shot in the shoulder, according to authorities.

James Stewart, 29, of Tallapoosa, was arrested at the scene and charged with felony murder, although police say they're still investigating what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.