Property tax rate won't increase in Cobb County for now

Cobb County's property tax rate will not be going up after all, at least for now.

Over the objections of County Chairman Mike Boyce, commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday night to keep the county's millage rate where it is.

Commissioner Bob Ott says the county will be forced to use $4 million in emergency funds in this year's budget, and an additional $4 million in the 2018 budget.

Boyce tried to argue that without a millage rate now, the tax rate would need a bigger increase in the future.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.