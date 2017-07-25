Property taxes won't increase in Cobb County for now

It appears Cobb County property taxes will not be going up after all.

Over the objections of County Chairman Mike Boyce, commissioners voted 3-2 to keep the county's millage rate where it is.

Commissioner Bob Ott says the county will use $4 million in economic contingency funds in this year's budget, and an additional $4 million in the 2018 budget.

Boyce argued taxes could rise even more in the future without a millage rate increase now.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.