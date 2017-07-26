4 arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Atlanta

From left to right, Adams, Parker, Morgan and Crosby (Source: Atlanta Police Department)

Police say they arrested four people accused of stealing a vehicle in Atlanta.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department says units were called to the 80 block of Magnum Street SW around 5:30 p.m. Monday after being told a vehicle was broken into.

A witness says a man and woman got out of a Honda Civic and forced their way into the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police say they later found the vehicle at a Chevron gas station in the 70 block of Northside Drive SW, occupied by three men.

All three men were taken into custody, in addition to a woman after she walked out of the gas station and said the vehicle was hers.

Police say a witness identified one of the men and the woman, accusing them of breaking into the vehicle.

Multiple guns, ammunition and marijuana were found in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Dereck Adams, 19, Demontaa Crosby, 17, Alsaquwan Parker, 19, and Michael Morgan, 17, were all arrested in connection to the incident.

