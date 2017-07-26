Georgia Tech's Eubanks advances past Fritz at Atlanta Open

By The Associated Press

Georgia Tech senior Christopher Eubanks made the most of his wild-card entry into the Atlanta Open, earning an opening-round 7-6, 6-4 win over fellow American Taylor Fritz on Tuesday.

Eubanks, the two-time Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, held serve throughout the match - winning the first set 7-5 in a tiebreak and then earning an early break in the second before closing out the match on his serve.

The Atlanta native was playing in the tournament for the third time in as many years.

In other action, fifth-seeded Kyle Edmund of Great Britain and sixth-seeded American Donald Young each advanced with opening-round wins.

Also advancing were Tunisian Malek Jaziri in three sets over American Reilly Opelka, Canadian Vasek Pospisil over American Bjorn Fratangelo, Australian John Millman over American Frances Tiafoe, German Peter Gojowczyk over Guido Pella of Argentina and Israel's Dudi Sela downed Russia's Konstantin Kravchuk.

