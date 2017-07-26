Clarendon becomes 6th WNBA player with triple-double

ATLANTA (AP) - Layshia Clarendon had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to become the sixth WNBA player with a triple-double and the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-91 in overtime on Tuesday night.

It was the WNBA's first triple-double since Temeka Johnson's on July 24, 2014.

Atlanta led 82-77 until Diana Taurasi was fouled on a 3-pointer and made three free throws with 1:44 left in regulation. Taurasi tied it at 82 and gave Phoenix the lead on a step-back jumper with eight seconds left. After a timeout, Brittney Sykes took an inbound pass, curled off a high screen and made a driving layup to tie it at 84.

Atlanta opened overtime on an 11-0 run and cruised.

Sykes scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her first career double-double for Atlanta (10-11). Tiffany Hayes had 19 points, Elizabeth Williams 16 and Sancho Lyttle 14.

Taurasi scored 31 points for Phoenix (11-10), which has lost four straight without Brittney Griner.

Sheryl Swoopes is the only player in league history to have a triple-double in regular season and postseason.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.