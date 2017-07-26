Jury convicts man of killing two during robbery

A jury in Fulton County found a man guilty for killing two people during a robbery disguised as an illegal drug sale.More >
Police say they arrested four people accused of stealing a vehicle in Atlanta.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
Police say a man was arrested on a variety of drug charges in Douglasville Tuesday.More >
A woman who police say shot a man during a road rage incident in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Target location has posted bail and is out of jail.More >
A jury in Fulton County found a man guilty for killing two people during a robbery disguised as an illegal drug sale.More >
CBS46 is digging into startling findings in the link between brain disease and football. A new study shows just how extensive the problem is among NFL players who have taken repeated hits to the head.More >
For Anya Hanks, tattooing her eyebrows was the makeup miracle she'd been searching for.More >
Police say they arrested four people accused of stealing a vehicle in Atlanta.More >
CBS46 has learned that the roof of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't be ready, and will thus remain shut for the start of the football season.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
An Austell woman is thankful to be alive after her home was sprayed with bullets Monday night. Linda Schnall, the mother of former Georgia State Patrol officer Larry Schnall, said she has lived in the home for 27 years and has no idea why she was targeted.More >
Beauty trends microblading and micropigmentation are sparking eyebrow envy here in Atlanta. And it's not just for eyebrows. Micropigmentation gave Anthony Johnson his hairline back after hair loss caused by alopecia.More >
A Fairburn homeowner was getting a basic cable upgrade when a power surge hit her home, costing her thousands of dollars in damages. She thought the Comcast contractor was to blame, but an electrician's inspection returned a much different finding.More >
