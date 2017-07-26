Jury convicts man of killing two during robbery

A jury in Fulton County found a man guilty for killing two people during a robbery disguised as an illegal drug sale.

Jurors found Nicholas Benton guilty of murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to investigators, Reginald Coicou was shot six times by Benton April 24, 2016 at Burger King in the 300 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. During the shooting, Benton also mistakenly shot and killed his accomplice in the robbery, Quincy Wytche.

Coicou was pronounced deceased at the scene. Wytche was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and where he later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, police located surveillance cameras at the Burger King Restaurant and a nearby Gas Station. The cameras captured the incident in its entirety.

Benton will be sentenced at a later date.

