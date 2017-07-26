Police need help identifying burglary suspect

Woodstock Police need the public's help identifying a burglary suspect.

According to authorities, the suspect is responsible for a series of burglaries along the Highway 92 corridor from July 23 through July 24.

A total of nine businesses were burglarized, five on Sunday morning and four on Monday morning.

Police say the suspect gained access to these businesses by parking behind the building and then entering through the front glass door using a hammer.

The suspect is described to be a white male, age unknown, between 5’10-6’2 in height with a medium size build. The suspect is known to drive a late 90’s to early 2000’s white Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with an extended cab and a metal toolbox in the back.

Anyone with information is urged to call Woodstock Police Department’s Tip Line at 770-592-6021.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.