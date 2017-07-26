DeKalb County to open new animal shelter

A brand new animal shelter is coming to DeKalb County, Wednesday.

The new 33,440 square-foot facility sits on 5.3 acres of land in Chamblee and will be able to accommodate more than 400 animals.

The facility also features a 1,300-square-foot clinic that includes a surgery prep and surgery room, lab area, secure pharmacy storage and holding areas for animals scheduled for surgery.

The clinic will provide spay-and-neuter services for animals adopted from the shelter.

The grand opening will take place at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.