Illinois murder suspect arrested in Georgia

The FBI and the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted in connection to a murder in Illinois.

Rynalder Williams, 23, was arrested on Redwing Circle in DeKalb County.

Williams was wanted by the Riverdale Police Department on an outstanding warrant for murder that occurred on July 17, 2017. Riverdale Police requested the assistance of FBI Chicago to locate the suspect.

Williams is currently being detained at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur where he will await extradition back to Illinois on the state charge.

