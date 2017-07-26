Illinois murder suspect arrested in Georgia

A jury in Fulton County found a man guilty for killing two people during a robbery disguised as an illegal drug sale.More >
Police say they arrested four people accused of stealing a vehicle in Atlanta.
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.
Police say a man was arrested on a variety of drug charges in Douglasville Tuesday.
Major Tony Catlin and Major Sonja Porter are veterans of the DeKalb County Police Department with 23 years of experience each.
The new 33,440 square-foot facility sits on 5.3 acres of land in Chamblee and will be able to accommodate more than 400 animals.
A total of 25 residents were displaced Tuesday after an apartment fire in Decatur. The fire occurred at the Saratoga Lakes Apartments in the 3500 block of Oakvale Road.
A second case of the West Nile virus has been reported in DeKalb County. DeKalb County officials say a 78-year-old man who lives between Chamblee and Tucker is hospitalized with the virus.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
An Austell woman is thankful to be alive after her home was sprayed with bullets Monday night. Linda Schnall, the mother of former Georgia State Patrol officer Larry Schnall, said she has lived in the home for 27 years and has no idea why she was targeted.
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.
A Fairburn homeowner was getting a basic cable upgrade when a power surge hit her home, costing her thousands of dollars in damages. She thought the Comcast contractor was to blame, but an electrician's inspection returned a much different finding.
Beauty trends microblading and micropigmentation are sparking eyebrow envy here in Atlanta. And it's not just for eyebrows. Micropigmentation gave Anthony Johnson his hairline back after hair loss caused by alopecia.
