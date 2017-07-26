New BMW training center heads to College Park

A new technical training facility will be constructed at Gateway Center.

“We’re excited to have BMW join the corporate landscape here in College Park,” said Mayor Jack P. Longino. “The brand is well suited for success in the region, and we’re poised to support them to the attainment of that goal.”

The City of College Park announced the sale of 4.1 acres of land to BMW of North America, Monday.

“The recent announcement of BMW locating their new hi-tech training facility in College Park, Georgia continues to substantiate and validate College Park as the best place to do business in the south metro Atlanta area and North Georgia region,” said Artie Jones, III., Executive Director of the College Park Business and Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) and Director of Economic Development for the City of College Park, Georgia.

College Park is home to the world headquarters of Chick-filA, the most traveled airport worldwide in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, and has the largest and one of the most prestigious K-12 private schools in the continental United States - Woodward Academy.

