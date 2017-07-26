New BMW training center heads to College Park

A new technical training facility will be constructed at Gateway Center. “We’re excited to have BMW join the corporate landscape here in College Park,” said Mayor Jack P. Longino. “The brand is well suited for success in the region, and we’re poised to support them to the attainment of that goal.” The City of College Park announced the sale of 4.1 acres of land to BMW of North America, Monday. “The recent announcement of BMW locat...More >
A new technical training facility will be constructed at Gateway Center. “We’re excited to have BMW join the corporate landscape here in College Park,” said Mayor Jack P. Longino. “The brand is well suited for success in the region, and we’re poised to support them to the attainment of that goal.” The City of College Park announced the sale of 4.1 acres of land to BMW of North America, Monday. “The recent announcement of BMW locat...More >
A jury in Fulton County found a man guilty for killing two people during a robbery disguised as an illegal drug sale.More >
A jury in Fulton County found a man guilty for killing two people during a robbery disguised as an illegal drug sale.More >
CBS46 is digging into startling findings in the link between brain disease and football. A new study shows just how extensive the problem is among NFL players who have taken repeated hits to the head.More >
CBS46 is digging into startling findings in the link between brain disease and football. A new study shows just how extensive the problem is among NFL players who have taken repeated hits to the head.More >
For Anya Hanks, tattooing her eyebrows was the makeup miracle she'd been searching for.More >
For Anya Hanks, tattooing her eyebrows was the makeup miracle she'd been searching for.More >
Police say they arrested four people accused of stealing a vehicle in Atlanta.More >
Police say they arrested four people accused of stealing a vehicle in Atlanta.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An Austell woman is thankful to be alive after her home was sprayed with bullets Monday night. Linda Schnall, the mother of former Georgia State Patrol officer Larry Schnall, said she has lived in the home for 27 years and has no idea why she was targeted.More >
An Austell woman is thankful to be alive after her home was sprayed with bullets Monday night.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
A Fairburn homeowner was getting a basic cable upgrade when a power surge hit her home, costing her thousands of dollars in damages. She thought the Comcast contractor was to blame, but an electrician's inspection returned a much different finding.More >
A Fairburn homeowner was getting a basic cable upgrade when a power surge hit her home, costing her thousands of dollars in damages. She thought the Comcast contractor was to blame, but an electrician's inspection returned a much different finding.More >
Beauty trends microblading and micropigmentation are sparking eyebrow envy here in Atlanta. And it's not just for eyebrows. Micropigmentation gave Anthony Johnson his hairline back after hair loss caused by alopecia.More >
Beauty trends microblading and micropigmentation are sparking eyebrow envy here in Atlanta. And it's not just for eyebrows. Micropigmentation gave Anthony Johnson his hairline back after hair loss caused by alopecia.More >