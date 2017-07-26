Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police announce Marietta policeman as Chief of the Year

The Marietta Police Department announced Wednesday that Chief Daniel Flynn has been selected as the Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP).

Tuesday night, the GACP Executive Director Frank Rotondo and GACP President Billy Gorgan announced the news at the GACP Summer Conference in Savannah.

This will make for Chief Flynn's second title as "Chief of the Year", following his first in 2011.

Daniel Flynn began his career in law-enforcement in 1973 with the Miami-Dade Police Department. Since then he has held various ranks and has been recognized for numerous accomplishments during his 44 years in law enforcement. He served as the Savannah PD Chief of Police as well as the Savanna-Cheatham PD before taking the helm as Marietta PD Chief of Police in 2007.