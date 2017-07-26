Salmonella Kaimbu outbreak in U.S. said to be linked to Maradol papayas

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Wednesday, July 26 urging consumers to avoid Caribeña brand Maradol papayas due to them being linked to a Salmonella outbreak.

Several government agencies are involved in the investigation of the outbreak of the Kaimbu strain of Salmonella. The CDC reports the outbreak has infected 47 people across 12 states as of July 21, 2017 with a combination of 12 hospitalizations and one death.

According to the FDA, the states involved in the outbreak so far are Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

The Salmonella Kaimbu outbreak has been linked to Caribeña brand Maradol papayas following papaya samples taken by the Maryland Department of Health in Baltimore tested positive for Kaimbu.

At this time, Caribeña brand papayas from Mexico have been identified as one brand linked to the outbreak. Additional brands will be announced as the information becomes available.

•Maradol papayas have a green skin that turns yellow as the fruit ripens.

•A sticker on the Maradol papaya should say if the papaya is Caribeña brand and if it is from Mexico.

•If you aren’t sure if the papaya you bought is a Maradol papaya from Mexico, you can ask the place of purchase. Restaurants and retailers can ask their supplier.

•When in doubt, don’t eat, sell, or serve them and throw them out.

•Wash and sanitize countertops as well as drawers or shelves in refrigerators where papayas were stored.

Stay tuned to CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.