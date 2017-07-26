Human Rights group decries President Trump's 'transgender ban' announcement

President Trump used social media to announce a ban on potential transgender recruits from serving in any capacity within all branches of the U.S. military.

The Human Rights Campaign has responded to President Trump's recent social media promise to bar potential transgender recruits from serving at any capacity within all five branches of the U.S. military.

The president's brief three-tweet announcement states:

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept (1/3)...Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory (2/3)...and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you. (3/3)" —Twitter, July 26, 2017

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), which is the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization, called the president's announcement dangerous and unpatriotic, and said that "his reprehensible action could result in the discharge of more than 15,000 transgender Americans currently serving."

The White House has not yet released a formal press release outlining how or when this ban will take effect.

