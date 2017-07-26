CBS46 partners with Atlanta barbershop through 'Books to Kids' program

Our news team has given out more than 14,000 books through our "Books to Kids" program, and CBS46 Anchor Amanda Davis went to one barbershop in Atlanta that's all about fostering a love for reading in future generations.

CBS46 is partnering with the "Off the Hook" barbershop, which is one of 25 barbershops in Atlanta that host the program called "Real Dads Read" (RDR).

According to their website, which can be found here, Fathers Incorporated and Further Fathering, Inc. spent the last week delivering books to barbershop locations across the City of Atlanta.

We are continuing to access additional barbershops to become RDR locations. If you are interested in becoming a Real Dads Read location in the city of Atlanta, visit our website at call us at 770.804.9800

The RDR program was able to expand after Fathers Incorporated was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta's Literacy for All Fund, which focuses on supporting the implementation of programs, projects and efforts that approach literacy from a multi-generational perspective.

The program has its own "Daddy Approved" list for recommended reading:

It was important to create a list of books selected by dads. We bring our own flavor to the types of book we like to read. There was nothing scientific about the process. We asked, and they told. The books represent wide range of books from intriguing stories to books that are just fun to read. If you have other suggestions, feel free to send them on. Who knows maybe we'll create a contest for REAL DADS READ Book Awards.

Click here for more information about Fathers Incorporated, and here is the link to Further Fathering, Inc.

