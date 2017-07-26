21-year-old arrested, accused of setting 2 vehicles on fire

Police say they arrested a 21-year-old after he allegedly set two vehicles on fire at a storage facility in Gwinnett County.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on July 23 at Buford Superior Self Storage, located in the 1600 block of French Boulevard NE.

A spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department says the onsite property manager called 911 after hearing a popping sound outside and found a vehicle on fire next to the building.

When crews arrived, they say they also found another vehicle on fire on the opposite side of the complex, in addition to nearby storage units.

Police say the suspect, identified as Nicholas Minardi, actually returned to the storage unit the next day and said he was checking on his girlfriend's property. He allegedly said he heard about the fire on the news, although the incident hadn't been released to the media yet, which raised suspicion with the property manager, who was able to obtain the tag number of the vehicle Minardi was driving.

After an investigation, police say they tracked Minardi down and arrested him on two counts of second-degree arson, two counts of criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, entering auto and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

