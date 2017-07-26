Accident shuts down traffic on I-85 southbound in Fulton County - CBS46 News

Accident shuts down traffic on I-85 southbound in Fulton County

By WGCL Digital Team
FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A major accident has the southbound lanes of I-85 completely shut down in Fulton County at Senoia Road.

If you're traveling south out of Atlanta, you're encouraged to take another route.

A spokesperson with the Georgia Department on Transportation says a dump truck overturned after a tire blew out. There was a minor injury as a result of the accident. 

Lanes are not expected to re-open until after 6 p.m., according to GDOT.

