Accident shuts down traffic on I-85 southbound in Fulton County

A major accident has the southbound lanes of I-85 completely shut down in Fulton County at Senoia Road.

If you're traveling south out of Atlanta, you're encouraged to take another route.

A spokesperson with the Georgia Department on Transportation says a dump truck overturned after a tire blew out. There was a minor injury as a result of the accident.

#Fairburn Still working on getting lanes open. pic.twitter.com/6TgvVt70W7 — Fairburn Police Dept (@FairburnPD) July 26, 2017

#Fairburn This is the overturned dump truck on I-85 SB. Crews are working to get a lane open. pic.twitter.com/8aDGYh0AZX — Fairburn Police Dept (@FairburnPD) July 26, 2017

Lanes are not expected to re-open until after 6 p.m., according to GDOT.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.