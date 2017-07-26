Fight rising over property values following Atlanta Beltline

A fight over rising property values is following Atlanta's popular Beltline as it finishes construction in some of Atlanta's poorest neighborhoods.More >
A major accident has the southbound lanes of I-85 completely shut down in Fulton County at Senoia Road.More >
The City of College Park announced the sale of 4.1 acres of land to BMW of North America, Monday.More >
A jury in Fulton County found a man guilty for killing two people during a robbery disguised as an illegal drug sale.More >
CBS46 is digging into startling findings in the link between brain disease and football. A new study shows just how extensive the problem is among NFL players who have taken repeated hits to the head.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An Austell woman is thankful to be alive after her home was sprayed with bullets Monday night. Linda Schnall, the mother of former Georgia State Patrol officer Larry Schnall, said she has lived in the home for 27 years and has no idea why she was targeted.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
