Fight rising over property values following Atlanta Beltline

A fight over rising property values is following Atlanta's popular Beltline as it finishes construction in some of Atlanta's poorest neighborhoods.

CBS46 discovered half a dozen low-income housing workers organizing Wednesday to protect neighbors in southwest Atlanta. The startling popularity of the Beltline is about to arrive in Adair Park. It's a trail that goes both ways for some who live in the area. Benefits are welcome, but rising property values are feared.

A small band of housing advocates called the Housing Justice League sharpened their message.

Alison Johnson's challenge is to embrace the benefits of the Beltline, bringing Atlantans outside, connecting neighborhoods without displacing long-time southwest Atlantans.

The taxes and rents may be heading up because of the popularity of living near the Beltline. Proof of the property values rising is on a Beltline map showing recent sales prices.

These organizations believe lurking beneath the calm green parks built along the new Beltline off Ralph David Abernathy is a wave of newcomers forcing out the old timers.

I stood in front of a parcel where the Atlanta Beltline is helping to build 91 homes for low income people over age 55. I talked to the developer building it and he says he's building apartments for about $500 monthly rents.

Some of the Housing Justice League organizers went door-to-door, making sure tenants know what's coming, and helping them organize to be ready.

