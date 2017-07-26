Marietta police try to slow down cut-through traffic in neighborhoods

With traffic about to pick up with the start of school, and more people using navigation apps like Waze, Marietta Police are hoping to slow down and possibly divert many drivers who've been using neighborhood streets as cut-throughs from busier roads.

"We have a lot of complaints from citizens in the area, residents that live on the roadway," said Officer Jared Rakestraw of the Marietta Police Department. He and his fellow officers handed out safety pamphlets to drivers in a west Marietta neighborhood Wednesday morning, trying to educate them on the importance of minding which route they take during peak hours.

"The ultimate goal is just to keep the roads as safe as they can be," said Rakestraw.

Marietta Police are planning to hold a safety checkpoint traffic stop, much like a DUI checkpoint, at some point in the coming weeks.

