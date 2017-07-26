Fulton County Schools to delay elementary dismissal by 45 minutes due to solar Eclipse

In response to the Solar eclipse impacting the metro Atlanta area, Fulton County Schools will delay release of elementary school students by 45 minutes on August 21.

Atlanta will not experience a total eclipse however the event will be used as a learning experience for the children.

NASA has provided safety precautions related to the eclipse. Middle and High school buses will be delayed but walkers car riders and drivers will be dismissed according to normal schedules.

