Why is school starting earlier in Georgia?

We're getting you answers about why the school year is starting earlier and earlier in Georgia.More >
We're getting you answers about why the school year is starting earlier and earlier in Georgia.More >
As children head back to class for the upcoming school year, the Better Business Bureau is offering several tips to keep your kids safe from identity theft.More >
As children head back to class for the upcoming school year, the Better Business Bureau is offering several tips to keep your kids safe from identity theft.More >
The goal of the camp was to educate young people in Atlanta on website design and robotics.More >
The goal of the camp was to educate young people in Atlanta on website design and robotics.More >
The first day of school will be here before you know it. Stocking up on school supplies isn't cheap, but an event today will help.More >
The first day of school will be here before you know it. Stocking up on school supplies isn't cheap, but an event today will help.More >
The fraternities and sorority for the inaugural Greek Life experience at Reinhardt University have been selected, and chapters will open for the 2017-18 academic year.More >
The fraternities and sorority for the inaugural Greek Life experience at Reinhardt University have been selected, and chapters will open for the 2017-18 academic year.More >
We're getting you answers about why the school year is starting earlier and earlier in Georgia.More >
We're getting you answers about why the school year is starting earlier and earlier in Georgia.More >
With traffic about to pick up with the start of school, and more people using navigation apps like Waze, Marietta Police are hoping to slow down and possibly divert many drivers who've been using neighborhood streets as cut-throughs from busier roads.More >
With traffic about to pick up with the start of school, and more people using navigation apps like Waze, Marietta Police are hoping to slow down and possibly divert many drivers who've been using neighborhood streets as cut-throughs from busier roads.More >
The Marietta Police Department announced Wednesday that Chief Daniel Flynn has been selected as the Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.More >
The Marietta Police Department announced Wednesday that Chief Daniel Flynn has been selected as the Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.More >
Cobb County's property tax rate will not be going up after all, at least for now.More >
Cobb County's property tax rate will not be going up after all, at least for now.More >
A mother is fighting for her life after she was hurt in a house fire. The fire broke out Tuesday morning in a home off Oakdale Road SE and Corley Drive in Mableton.More >
A mother is fighting for her life after she was hurt in a house fire. The fire broke out Tuesday morning in a home off Oakdale Road SE and Corley Drive in Mableton.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An Austell woman is thankful to be alive after her home was sprayed with bullets Monday night. Linda Schnall, the mother of former Georgia State Patrol officer Larry Schnall, said she has lived in the home for 27 years and has no idea why she was targeted.More >
An Austell woman is thankful to be alive after her home was sprayed with bullets Monday night.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >