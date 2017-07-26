Man wanted for theft at Marriott Grand Marquis in Atlanta

Police say they're looking for a man wanted for theft at the Marriott Grand Marquis Hotel in Atlanta.

The incident occurred on May 5 around noon.

Daniel Duplessy is accused of stealing a backpack with a lot of electronics in it from the hotel, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The police spokesperson says Duplessy was caught on surveillance video.

Duplessy is also wanted in connection to thefts at hotels in downtown Atlanta, according to authorities, including the Hyatt and Westin.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call police at (404) 577-8477.

