Man wanted for theft at Marriott Grand Marquis in Atlanta

Police say they're looking for a man wanted for theft at the Marriott Grand Marquis Hotel in Atlanta.More >
Officials say a 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly set two vehicles on fire at a storage facility in Gwinnett County.More >
Rynalder Williams, 23, was arrested on Redwing Circle in DeKalb County.More >
A jury in Fulton County found a man guilty for killing two people during a robbery disguised as an illegal drug sale.More >
Police say they arrested four people accused of stealing a vehicle in Atlanta.More >
Police say they're looking for a man wanted for theft at the Marriott Grand Marquis Hotel in Atlanta.More >
Lanes have re-opened after a major accident in Fulton County Wednesday afternoon.More >
Sinkholes in an Atlanta neighborhood is causing problems for a man trying to catch his MARTA bus.More >
A fight over rising property values is following Atlanta's popular Beltline as it finishes construction in some of Atlanta's poorest neighborhoods.More >
The City of College Park announced the sale of 4.1 acres of land to BMW of North America, Monday.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
An Austell woman is thankful to be alive after her home was sprayed with bullets Monday night. Linda Schnall, the mother of former Georgia State Patrol officer Larry Schnall, said she has lived in the home for 27 years and has no idea why she was targeted.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
