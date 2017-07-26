Police warn about Wells Fargo phone scam

Police are warning you about a scam using the Wells Fargo brand.

According to the Henry County Police Department, people are getting calls with a recorded message saying that the bank has locked their accounts, and asks them to call (855) 804-8470 to resolve the matter.

Police say once the number is called, a variety of personal information is requested. Once the information is provided, the line goes dead, according to authorities.

Police say this is a scam, adding that Wells Fargo says they know about the scam and remind customers not to provide their personal information to unsolicited phone calls.

If you have questions about your account, you're asked to call the number on the back of your debit or credit card, or go to WellsFargo.com.

