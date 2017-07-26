GBI searches for woman who was repeatedly hit by police officer

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for the woman who was seen on video being repeatedly hit by a DeKalb County police officer.

The GBI desperately want to talk with Katie McCrary, and they're asking for your help.

"We want to get her side of the story," says GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles.

Miles says they've made several attempts to contact her with no luck.

"She's a major part of the incident, obviously," says Miles.

GBI officials picked up the investigation after a meeting between DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and the police department.

It all stems from an incident on June 4 at a Glenwood Road Chevron gas station, where a DeKalb County police officer was responding to a complaint of McCrary begging for money inside the store.

(MORE: DeKalb County police face investigation after viral video shows officer beating homeless woman)

McCrary allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the officer, and then the interaction turned physical.

Witnesses inside the store began recording the confrontation and uploaded it to YouTube.

McCrary was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, and then to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. She was later charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.

The officer was placed on restricted administrative duty after the video surfaced.

CBS46 brought you an exclusive when anchor Sharon Reed stat down with the store owner, who said he would file a complaint against the officer.

(MORE: Former store manager speaks out after officer strikes woman with baton, will file complaint)

While the GBI tries to locate her, the public has made their voice very clear about the issue.

"We don't need an investigation. He needs to be fired," says a resident.

If you know McCrary's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the GBI or your local police department.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.