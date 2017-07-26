Attorney says blame could fall on nature center after child drowns at camp

CBS46 wanted to find out more about the Cochran Mill Nature Center Day Camp, where 5-year-old Benjamin Hosch drowned on July 21.

After searching through state and federal records, we discovered Richard Lindsey is the registered agent for the nature center. But when CBS46's Mike Dunston went to his listed address in Peachtree City to get answers, he didn't get a response.

Benjamin's family says he was with other children when camp staff took them to a creek to play in the water, but Benjamin didn't know how to swim.

The Hosch family and their attorney want someone to face charges, and now we're exposing who could be responsible.

Criminal defense attorney Sara Becker says the blame could fall on Cochran Mill Nature Center, who runs the day camp.

"It could be the initial supervisors, the people who were there and were supposed to be watching him. There's also the possibility that the greater organization could be found to be reckless in the manner that they train people in the roles that they have, or don't have," says Becker.

Becker says it could be a strong case of reckless conduct.

"Reckless conduct is a misdemeanor, however, it is also potentially the basis for involuntary homicide charges as well," says Becker.

Involuntary homicide is a felony. It'll be up to the Fulton County district attorney to determine what criminal charges apply, if any.

