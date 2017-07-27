Copy-10 Things to Know for Thursday

The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.

State fair to open without rides after deadly malfunction

A jury is set to hear closing arguments at the securities fraud trial of former biotech CEO and social media provocateur Martin Shkreli.

U.S. health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico that has killed a person in New York City and sickened another 46 people in 12 states.

US salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico; 1 dead

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

A prominent group that has helped U.S. state governments implement conservative legislation is expanding to cities.

The first meeting of the U.S.-Mexico Border Mayors Association since Donald Trump became president of the United States begins Thursday as the stakes of debate in their nation's capitals could hardly be higher.

President Donald Trump finds some of his strongest support in Alabama, but his public flogging of Attorney General Jeff Sessions is dismaying Republicans who consider the conservative stalwart to be a home state hero.

Federal authorities planned to announce charges in what was described as a domestic dispute aboard a cruise ship in U.S. waters off Alaska that led to the death of a 39-year-old Utah woman.

A hearings officer is recommending that a construction permit be granted for a giant telescope planned for a Hawaii mountain summit that some consider sacred.

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. WHAT'S ENDING WITH A WHIMPER

After seven years promising to repeal "Obamacare," now that it counts it's unlikely Senate Republicans have the wherewithal to do it.

2. ANNOUNCEMENT SHOCKS LGBT COMMUNITY

Trump says on Twitter that he wants to ban all transgender people from serving in the military.

3. TRUMP TOUTS NEW 'MADE IN USA' VENTURE

The president says electronics giant Foxconn will build a $10 billion factory in Wisconsin that's expected to create 3,000 jobs.

4. WHICH STATE HAS RESUMED CAPITAL PUNISHMENT

Ohio puts a child killer to death, carrying out the state's first execution since a problem-plagued one 3½ years ago.

5. NEW FORM OF PROTEST IN PALESTINIAN-ISRAELI CONFLICT

Thousands of Palestinian Muslims have been praying in the streets every evening since the crisis erupted over Jerusalem's most contested shrine, kneeling in neat rows on hard asphalt.

6. HOW BRITAIN AIMS TO COMBAT AIR POLLUTION

The government says it will ban the sale of new cars and vans using diesel and gas by 2040.

7. NO LET-UP IN WILDFIRES IN FRANCE

Authorities order the evacuation of up to 12,000 people around a picturesque hilltop town in the southern Cote d'Azur region.

8. WHY E-CIGARETTES COULD BE HELPFUL TO HEALTH

People who used e-cigarettes were more likely to kick the tobacco habit than those who didn't, according to the largest look at whether vaping devices could help curb smoking rates.

9. ACTRESS REVEALS HEALTH WOES

Angelina Jolie says she developed high blood pressure and Bell's palsy last year, during which she also filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.

10. TENNIS STAR'S SEASON OVER

With the pain in his injured right elbow getting worse, Novak Djokovic will sit out the rest of 2017.

