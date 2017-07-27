Altercation leads to shooting in Hall County

An altercation between two people in Hall County has left one man in critical condition.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on Pittman Street near Highland Terrace, Wednesday evening.

The 20-year-old victim was shot in the upper thigh area by someone occupying a gray in color Kia Soul. He was transported to the North East Georgia Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect, contact the Hall County Central Communications at 770-536-8812.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.