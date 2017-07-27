Pair arrested for armed robbery at Kay Jewelers

Two people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Kay Jewelers in April.

Cephos Leyon "Jamal" White, 29, and Sandrika Denise Sears, 31, were arrested without incident in Sandy Springs and Decatur by FBI agents and other Conyers law enforcement agents.

According to authorities, White and Sears entered a Kay Jewelers on Dogwood Avenue in Conyers at gunpoint and robbed the store of jewelry valued in excess of $700,000.

