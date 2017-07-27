Police: Man finds wallet, helps himself to cash

Police have released photos of a man they say found a patron's wallet and stole the cash found inside it.

The wallet was found at a local Kroger grocery store and contained roughly $1000.

If you know who the man in the photos is, contact Sgt. Bugg at 770-254-2355 Ext 128. You can always remain anonymous in reporting information to Newnan Police Department.

