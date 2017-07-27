Police find 39 marijuana plants on man's property

A Habersham County man was arrested after police found dozens of marijuana plants growing inside and outside his home.

Police say they found nine marijuana plants growing outside and 30 marijuana plants growing inside the residence of Jonathan Clark located in the 100 block of Robertson Loop Road. They also found methamphetamine and a handgun.

Clark, 38, was charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police say Clark fled from the residence and is wanted for these charges.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.